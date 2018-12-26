What Are YOUR New Year’s Resolutions for 2019?

The rest of 2018 is a wash . . . you’re not going to be able to make a significant life change in the next week. But come 2019? That’s when it ALL comes together. Obviously. What are YOU thinking about doing to make your life better in 2019?

A new survey asked people what New Year’s resolutions they’re planning to make for next year. And here are the top 10 answers . . .

1. Exercise more, 59%.

2. Eat healthier, 54%.

3. Save money, 51%.

4. Lose weight, 48%.

5. Reduce stress, 38%.

6. Stick to a budget, 35%.

7. Get more sleep, 31%.

8. Spend more time with family, 30%.

9. Learn a new skill, 27%.

10. Travel more, 24%.