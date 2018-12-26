What Are YOUR New Year’s Resolutions for 2019?

New Year's Resolutions, a long list of items!!!

The rest of 2018 is a wash . . . you’re not going to be able to make a significant life change in the next week.  But come 2019?  That’s when it ALL comes together.  Obviously. What are YOU thinking about doing to make your life better in 2019?

A new survey asked people what New Year’s resolutions they’re planning to make for next year.  And here are the top 10 answers . . .

1.  Exercise more, 59%.

2.  Eat healthier, 54%.

3.  Save money, 51%.

4.  Lose weight, 48%.

5.  Reduce stress, 38%.

6.  Stick to a budget, 35%.

7.  Get more sleep, 31%.

8.  Spend more time with family, 30%.

9.  Learn a new skill, 27%.

10.  Travel more, 24%.

