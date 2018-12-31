What Condiment Do You Use That Other People Freak Out About?

On today’s Morning Mix, the story of an NFL Quarterback who uses ketchup on EVERYTHING. And that begs the question—What condiment do YOU use on a food item that others think is weird?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES has been arguably the biggest breakout star of the NFL season. And now, he’s realizing that there are pitfalls to fame.

And the biggest one for him is: He’s suddenly self-conscious about eating his favorite condiment: KETCHUP.

ESPN just did a long profile on Patrick . . . and there’s a section where his grandfather asks him what it’s like to be famous, and he says he eats less ketchup. Apparently, he spent most of his life putting it on EVERYTHING.

And his love of ketchup was serious . . . he’d even get bottles of it for his birthday. But now that everyone is watching everything he does, he’s embarrassed to order it, apparently because he thinks it’s UNCOUTH.

And they have this great anecdote: Patrick was at a restaurant with his mom recently, and he started to eat his steak . . . without ketchup . . . and she realized his, quote, “unfilled desire.”

So she told him, quote, “Just ask for it. I know you want it.” And still Patrick wouldn’t. So SHE asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him.

Is there some condiment that YOU just slather on everything that makes other people turn their noses up?