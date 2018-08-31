What Day-To-Day “Little Things” Annoy The Heck Out of You?

frustrated Young hipster man over white background

On Today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the most annoying “little things” that happen in our day-to-day lives.  You know, things like people not listening to you; people cutting in line; people who don’t say please and/or thank you; people who think rules don’t apply to them; spilling something on your clothes; people who eat or drink loudly; lateness; drivers who don’t follow rules; washing your clothes and realizing you left a Kleenex in the pocket; pointless meetings etc, etc, etc.

What’s on YOUR annoying “little things” list?

 

