What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?

Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about your handwriting, and what it says about you. The certified “experts” say if your handwriting is:

  1. Messy: You’re gifted. Your brains may be thinking faster than you can write.
  2. You dot your “I’s” in fancy ways like hearts, flowers, or even open circles: You’re creative.
  3. You use BIG letters: You have a big personality.
  4. Your letters are loopy: You’re emotional.
  5. You use heavy pressure when writing: You’re tense.
  6. Lots of space between your words: You need room to breathe.
  7. Illegible signature: You’re just hard to read…Or you’re in a big hurry.

Do any of these traits sound like you?

