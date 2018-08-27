What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?

Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about your handwriting, and what it says about you. The certified “experts” say if your handwriting is:
- Messy: You’re gifted. Your brains may be thinking faster than you can write.
- You dot your “I’s” in fancy ways like hearts, flowers, or even open circles: You’re creative.
- You use BIG letters: You have a big personality.
- Your letters are loopy: You’re emotional.
- You use heavy pressure when writing: You’re tense.
- Lots of space between your words: You need room to breathe.
- Illegible signature: You’re just hard to read…Or you’re in a big hurry.
Do any of these traits sound like you?