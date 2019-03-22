What Does Your “Perfect Day” Look Like?

Happy Friday from The Morning Mix! Today, Randy & Steph are asking you what your “perfect day” looks like. A new survey asked 2,000 people what their “perfect day” would consist of.

What things would YOU add to this list?

1. Wake up after a good night’s sleep. That was the top thing people voted for. The average person said they’d want to wake up at 8:00 A.M. after sleeping for nine hours.

2. Plenty of laughter throughout the day.

3. No work.

4. Sit down for at least one really good meal.

5. Be somewhere you can feel the sun on your face.

6. Have good music to listen to.

7. Have fresh sheets to get into at night.

8. Spend some of the day outdoors.

9. Find money. Like on the ground, or in an old coat pocket.

10. Have a clean house . . . without DOING the cleaning, I assume.

22% of people also said they’d love to just hang out in their pajamas all day.