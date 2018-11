holidays, x-mas, sale and people concept - happy young asian woman in winter clothes with shopping bags over christmas tree lights background

Today on The Morning Mix, What gifts women want this Holiday season. Here they are, in rank order:

Gift cards and cash Clothing/Accessories Beauty products Kitchen and small housewares Books. (Yes, actual books) Personal technology, like tablets, mobile phones, gaming devices Travel/experiential gifts Jewelry

And, what do women REALLY wish for the most?

Time with family Happiness Health Prosperity

SO….What’s on YOUR Christmas list this year?