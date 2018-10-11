What Holiday Foods Are You Looking Forward To the Most?

With the words “frost” and “snow showers” in the forecast, Randy & Steph are thinking about the Holidays, and all the irresistible foods! A new survey asked 2,000 Americans which common holiday foods are the most tempting. We just LOVE mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, mac ‘n cheese, ham. sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. Plus, pumpkin pie, brownies, apple pie, pecan pie, chocolate chip cookies and snickerdoodles, and red velvet cake.

YUM!!!!

What are the Holiday foods YOU just can’t resist?