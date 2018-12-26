What New Tech Things Did You Get for Christmas? And How Many Old Gadgets Are Cluttering Up Your House?

Did you get some cool new tech gadgets for Christmas? Lucky you! Now, how many OLD gadgets that are still piled up in drawers?

According to a new study, the average person has $161 worth of old gadgets sitting around their house.  And about 14% of us have at least a few that are 20 years old.

Here are the 10 most common old gadgets that are cluttering up our houses . . .

1.  Cell phones.

2.  Random chargers.

3.  TV remotes.

4.  Headphones.

5.  Cameras.

6.  DVD players.

7.  Cell phone cases.

8.  Digital cameras.

9.  Laptops.

10.  CD players.

