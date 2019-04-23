What Not To Take On A Plane

With summer travel coming up, Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Mark Howell wants to remind passengers what not to bring in their carry-on bag.

“Here in Peoria, we see about 25 to 35 pounds of prohibited items on average per month,” Howell said. “And that includes your knives, tools, and things like that. It does not include your liquids, gels, and aerosols that are oversized”.

The different categories of items not permitted in a carry-on bag include guns, knives, flammables, mace, or self defense weapons.

Howell said that not all of the prohibited items found in a carry-on are intentional, but it can make the the screening time four times longer.

“So just doing a quick check before you come to the airport is really going to save yourself, and everybody else in line a lot of time,” Howell said.

If illegal prohibited items are found in carry-on bags during the screening process, it can result in law enforcement being involved.

While guns can not be in a carry-on, they can be in a locked checked bag, unloaded, and with the proper checking process to show that there is a weapon in the bag.

“We are seeing a major increase in the number of guns coming to checkpoints across the United States,” Howell said.

According to Howell, 10 years ago, 800 firearms were detected in carry-ons at TSA, last year over 4,200 were detected.

Checked bags have less restrictions of what they can contain, because they are not accessible during the flight.

Howell says that TSA never confiscates an item from a passenger.

“We are always going to give passengers the option to get rid of the item before they go through the security checkpoint,” Howell said. “And that could be going back and putting it in a checked bag, they can take it to their car if they parked at the airport, or hand it of to somebody that brought them”.

If those options are not available to the passenger, they can surrender the item, and not get it back according to Howell.

TSA has several resources that passengers can access if they are not sure what they can and can not bring in their carry-on.

For more information, click HERE.