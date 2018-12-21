What Old-School Toys Do You Wish Your Kids Wanted For Christmas?

Have you ever bought your kid a toy that YOU loved as a child? Then they said something like, “yeah, cool, thanks,” and went back to playing video games?

A recent survey asked parents to name the top old-school toys they WISH their kids wanted. Here are the top ten . . .

1. A bike.

2. Puzzles.

3. Board games.

4. A teddy bear or stuffed animal.

5. A ball. Like a football or basketball.

6. Building blocks.

7. An art set.

8. Modelling clay.

9. Toy animals. We think they mean those little educational ones for younger kids.

10. A jump rope.

A few that just missed the top ten were a musical instrument at #11 . . . a train set at #14 . . . a yo-yo at #15 . . . a doll house at #21 . . . a telescope at #23 . . . and a microscope at #25.