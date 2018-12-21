What Old-School Toys Do You Wish Your Kids Wanted For Christmas?

Have you ever bought your kid a toy that YOU loved as a child?  Then they said something like, “yeah, cool, thanks,” and went back to playing video games?

A recent survey asked parents to name the top old-school toys they WISH their kids wanted.  Here are the top ten . . .

1.  A bike.

2.  Puzzles.

3.  Board games.

4.  A teddy bear or stuffed animal.

5.  A ball.  Like a football or basketball.

6.  Building blocks.

7.  An art set.

8.  Modelling clay.

9.  Toy animals.  We think they mean those little educational ones for younger kids.

10.  A jump rope.

A few that just missed the top ten were a musical instrument at #11 . . . a train set at #14 . . . a yo-yo at #15 . . . a doll house at #21 . . . a telescope at #23 . . . and a microscope at #25.

