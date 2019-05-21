What Places Are on YOUR U.S. Travel Bucket List?

Hiking woman freedom in Yosemite National Park at Sentinel Dome summit. Cheering happy hiker enjoying view of popular El Capitan from Sentinel Dome. Summer travel holidays in California, United States

Randy & Steph are talking about the results of a new survey that asked Americans for the things on their “travel bucket list” in the U.S. And here are the top 15 . . .

1. See the Grand Canyon, 36%.
2. Visit Yellowstone National Park, 35%.
3. See Niagara Falls. The American side, I guess, 34%.
4. Go to Las Vegas, 31%.
5. See Mount Rushmore, 27%.
6. Go to Redwood National Park, 27%.
7. Go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, 26%.
8. Drive the Pacific Coast Highway, 25%.
9. See the fall leaves in New England, 22%.
10. Drive from Miami to Key West, 22%.
11. See Cape Cod, 22%.
12. See a Broadway show in New York City, 21%.
13. Walk along Venice Beach and the Santa Monica pier, 21%.
14. Walk across the Golden Gate Bridge, 21%.
15. Eat a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, 20%.

S0….what places are on YOUR American Travel Bucket List?

(South Florida Reporter)

