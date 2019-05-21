What Places Are on YOUR U.S. Travel Bucket List?

Randy & Steph are talking about the results of a new survey that asked Americans for the things on their “travel bucket list” in the U.S. And here are the top 15 . . .
1. See the Grand Canyon, 36%.
2. Visit Yellowstone National Park, 35%.
3. See Niagara Falls. The American side, I guess, 34%.
4. Go to Las Vegas, 31%.
5. See Mount Rushmore, 27%.
6. Go to Redwood National Park, 27%.
7. Go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, 26%.
8. Drive the Pacific Coast Highway, 25%.
9. See the fall leaves in New England, 22%.
10. Drive from Miami to Key West, 22%.
11. See Cape Cod, 22%.
12. See a Broadway show in New York City, 21%.
13. Walk along Venice Beach and the Santa Monica pier, 21%.
14. Walk across the Golden Gate Bridge, 21%.
15. Eat a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, 20%.
S0….what places are on YOUR American Travel Bucket List?
(South Florida Reporter)