What Secret Santa Gifts Do People Actually Want?

Portrait of Father Christmas With His Finger on His Lips

On today’s Morning Mix, we’re talking having to do the Secret Santa thing. Most times, it’s tough, because there’s usually a spending limit of like 20 or 30 bucks. So, a new survey looked into what people actually WANT to get from their “Secret Santas.”

And the answer is . . . BOOZE. Alcohol was the #1 thing people said they want from their Secret Santa.

Here are the top ten . . .

1. Alcohol.

2. Chocolate.

3. A gift card.

4. A book.

5. Candles.

6. Money. So just stuff $25 in an envelope and be done with it.

7. Candy. So chocolate and other types of candy BOTH made the list.

8. Socks. (???)

9. Perfume or cologne. For 20 or 30 bucks though, it might smell like feet.

10. Bubble bath.

A few more that made the top 25 are stationary . . . a plant . . . some make-up . . . clothing . . . a board game . . . and a donation to charity in their name.