What Should NEVER Be In Your Wallet?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph talked about a report from Business Insider about the six things you should never keep in your wallet or purse….

A list of your passwords. If you write your passwords down, it might seem safer to keep the list in your wallet than next to your computer at home. But, you’re a lot more likely to have your wallet lost or stolen than having your home broken into. Identifying documents, like your social security card or passport. Unless you’re traveling, the only identifying document you should carry is your driver’s license or state ID card. Your debit card or a bunch of cash. The idea here is that if your debit card is stolen, and the person is somehow able to use it at an ATM or somewhere they don’t require your PIN, that money could be gone for good. (Unlike a credit card where you can dispute fraudulent charges.) Gift cards. It can be nearly impossible to get the balance back if they’re lost or stolen, so only bring them when you’re heading to that specific store. Membership and loyalty cards. Just like gift cards, you should only bring them with you when you know you’re going to use them. A thief can easily drain rewards points. Old receipts. If someone steals your wallet, they could use old receipts to know where you shop. And fraudulent purchases would be less likely to be denied at a store your frequent. So, either keep the receipts at home or throw them out.