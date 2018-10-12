What Superpower Did You Want When You Were a Kid?

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Costumed Supeheroes gather at Nokia Plaza to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of superheroes at 1,580 on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The event was organized by DreamWorks Animation for the upcoming film, "Megamind," to break the Guiness World Record for largest gathering of costumed supeheros. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about what superpower they wished they had when they were kids. A new survey by the kids’ magazine Highlights, says the top superpowers kids wished they had today were flying or teleporting, invisibility, super speed, super strength, mental powers, and magical powers like Harry Potter.

So, what superpower did you wish you had when YOU were a kid?

