What Things Do You Do That Just Waste Time?

Randy & Steph are talking about the things we do to waste time every day. They both admit that spending too much time on their phones and social media is an issue for them. What about you?

2,000 people were asked to name the top ways they WASTE time. The top 5 are:

1. Scrolling through social media. 49% of people said they waste a significant amount of time doing it.

2. Using apps or games on your phone or tablet, 30%.

3. Watching TV, 29%.

4. Sitting in traffic, 28%.

5. Constantly checking your phone, 26%.

So, what things do YOU do every day that are really just time wasters?