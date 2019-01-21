What Things Do You WISH You’d Learned in School? And, What Are The Useless Things You Were Forced to Learn?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about all the things we learned in school. Think about it—How much of it do you actually use in the real world? A new survey asked 2,000 people, and the average answer was 37%. That means we think about two-thirds of the stuff we learned was basically useless knowledge. Here are the ten real-world skills we WISH we’d been taught instead . . .

1. Money management and budgeting.

2. How to do your taxes.

3. How to manage your emotional wellbeing and mental health.

4. Understanding credit cards and student loans.

5. How to negotiate.

6. Time management.

7. How to fix stuff around the house.

8. Relationship and conversational skills.

9. Car repair and car maintenance.

10. How to find a job.

We know some schools DO teach the above skills, but not all of them.

The survey also asked people to name the most USELESS things they were forced to learn in school. If you’re a scientist or math teacher, these might come in handy. And some people may argue the benefits of having a base knowledge of this stuff. But you probably don’t use it unless you’re helping your kids with THEIR homework . . .

1. The Pythagorean theorem to figure out the dimensions of a triangle. (The equation is A-squared, plus B-squared, equals C-squared.)

2. Knowing that Pi is 3.14.

3. Memorizing the periodic table of elements in chemistry.

4. Learning the different types of rocks . . . sedimentary, metamorphic, and igneous.

5. Learning the parts on an atom.

6. Learning what mitochondria is . . . a.k.a., the “powerhouse of a cell.”

7. Naming all of the presidents in order.

8. Learning about osmosis. (It’s the, quote, “process by which molecules of a solvent tend to pass through a semipermeable membrane from a less concentrated solution into a more concentrated one.” Now you know.)

9. Learning how to make paper snowflakes in elementary school.

10. Learning about photosynthesis in plants.

What are some of the most useless things YOU were forced to learn in school?