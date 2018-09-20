What Things Were You a HUGE Fan Of…Until They Changed How They’re Made?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how Mc D’s has ticked off lots of people after making changes to how their apple pies are made. They’ve now got a lattice top crust, more cinnamon, and less sugar. And the internet is howling about it.  Here’s a question—What other things that you USED to love have now changed their recipe, formula, or the way they’re made in some way that’s caused you to not like them anymore?  Food? Drinks? Shampoo? Cars? Phones? Tell us your story here.

