What TV Shows Got Cancelled, and Which Ones Will be Back; Alyssa Milano Wants Women to Go on a Sex Strike; and The Majority of People Admit They’re “Rude” to Their Smart Speakers

Today’s Morning Mix “Three Things to Know:”

1. NBC revealed their schedule for the upcoming season, and it features eight new shows. There are four dramas and four comedies. Here are the highlights . . .

For starters, there’s yet another legal drama . . . because we can NEVER have enough legal dramas. This one is called “Bluff City Law”, and it features former “L.A. Law” star Jimmy Smits.

There’s a drama called “Council of Dads”, which is about a father who asks his friends to serve as “back-up dads” for his kids after he’s diagnosed with cancer. It’ll have a sentimental vibe, kind of like “This Is Us”.

There’s a comedy called “Indebted” about a young married couple who has their parents move in with them after running into money problems. You can’t get much more cliché than that . . . but it’s worth mentioning because the parents are Fran Drescher from “The Nanny” and Steven Weber from “Wings”.

There’s a comedy starring Kenan Thompson from “Saturday Night Live” called “The Kenan Show”. He plays a recently widowed father with two young girls, and Andy Garcia plays his mostly unhelpful father-in-law. By the way, Kenan WILL stay on “SNL” and pull double-duty. And to help him balance the two, this show won’t debut until after the New Year.

There’s a drama called “Lincoln”, which is based on the same novel as the Angelina Jolie / Denzel Washington movie “The Bone Collector”, which came out 20 years ago. Of course, Angelina and Denzel are NOT on the show.

Bradley Whitford from “The West Wing” stars in a comedy called “Perfect Harmony”. He’s a former Princeton music professor who stumbles into a small-town church choir practice, and winds up staying to work with them.

Kal Penn stars in a comedy called “Sunnyside” about a disgraced New York politician who gets an opportunity to rebuild his life when he is hired by a group of immigrants who hope to become American citizens.

Finally, there’s a musical drama called “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”, which sounds . . . interesting. Here’s the description: “Zoey Clarke is a whip-smart, San Francisco-based computer coder. After an unusual event, she starts to HEAR the innermost wants and desires of the people around her . . . through SONGS.”

Is it a curse? Is it a gift? Well, that depends on how good the songs are, I guess. It stars Jane Levy from “Suburgatory”, plus Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher. There’s no trailer yet . . . but it sounds like it’ll either be awesome or terrible.

And here are some other odds and ends from NBC’s announcement . . .

There’ll be a new Ellen DeGeneres holiday special called “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways”.

“Dateline” is expanding to two hours on Friday nights, which is something that should thrill your parents.

The kids talent competition “Little Big Shots” will have a new host next season when Melissa McCarthy takes over for Steve Harvey.

And if you missed it, NBC is bringing back their old genealogy reality show “Who Do You Think You Are?”. It’s been airing on TLC since 2013.

Now that NBC has unveiled their schedule for next season . . . here’s the full breakdown of the shows they canceled: “I Feel Bad”, “Marlon”, “Midnight, Texas”, “Reverie”, “Shades of Blue”, and “Trial & Error”.

The shows they ARE bringing back include: “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, “The Blacklist”, “Blindspot”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Chicago Fire”, “Chicago Med”, “Chicago P.D.”, “Dateline NBC”, “Ellen’s Game of Games”, “Good Girls” . . .

“The Good Place”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, “Little Big Shots”, “Making It”, “Manifest”, “New Amsterdam”, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”, “Superstore”, “This Is Us”, “The Voice”, “Will & Grace”, and “World of Dance”.

This will be “Law & Order: SVU’s” 21st season, which sets a new record for the longest-running drama. At the moment, it’s tied with “Law & Order” (regular) and “Gunsmoke”. They both lasted 20 seasons.

NBC is still undecided on “Abby’s”, “A.P. Bio”, “The Enemy Within”, “The InBetween”, and “The Village”. The fate of their summer shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Hollywood Game Night” will be determined after they air.

2. ALYSSA MILANO has an interesting response to Georgia’s strict new abortion law: She wants women to CLOSE THEIR LEGS.

She Tweeted, quote, “Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy. JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.

“I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on.”

In a follow-up Tweet she said, quote, “We can LOVE sex and fight for our bodily autonomy. There are lots of alternatives to cis men. Protect your vaginas, ladies. Men in positions of power are trying to legislate them.”

She also wants Hollywood to boycott the state. A lot of TV and film is shot there, including Alyssa’s own Netflix show “Insatiable”.

3. When your Alexa isn’t doing what you want, do you ever start cursing it out? Calling it an idiot? Telling it to shut the hell up? Um . . . yeah . . . me neither.

According to a new survey, 55% of people admit they’re, quote, “rude” to their smart speakers.

And that includes 31% who are rude once in a while . . . 17% who are rude sometimes . . . 6% who are rude often . . . and 1% who are literally ALWAYS rude to their speaker.

So why are we rude? Maybe this is it: Only three percent of men and four percent of women say their smart speaker is PERFECT at interpreting what they’re saying and always responds exactly how they want it to.

But . . . plenty of us are really NICE to our speakers too. Only 19% of people never say “please” or “thank you” to the speaker . . . and 10% always include a please or thank you with a request.