What Words Do YOU Use So You Don’t Swear in Front of Your Kids?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about those times when you just feel the need to drop a swear word, and the kids are around—What words or phrases do you use instead of the actual bad words?

Cheese and Rice? Horse Hockey?

A recent survey asked 2,000 parents for alternate words and phrases they use, so they don’t curse in front of their kids. Here are ten popular answers . . .

1. “What the frog.”

2. “Sugar,” instead of the S-word.

3. “Oh muck.”

4. “Shitake mushrooms.” (Seriously? Who says that?)

5. “Mother-SMUCKER.”

6. “Oh, cheeses,” instead of “Oh, Jesus.”

7. “Shut the front door.”

8. “Fire truck.”

9. “Bull spit.”

10. “Oh ship.”

A few more that ranked a little lower were “fudge,” “nuts,” “shoot,” “for freaks sake,” and “what the heck.”