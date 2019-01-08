What Words or Phrases Do We Need to Stop Using?

man holds his hand near ear and listens carefully alphabet letters flying in isolated on gray wall background

On today’s Morning Mix, what words or phrases are so overused and obnoxious, that they should be banned from the language?

It’s a new year, and a new chance to reboot English. Because our language could REALLY use a nice clean up. The linguistics department at Lake Superior State University in Michigan just put out its 44th annual list of the obnoxious, overused, and just plain terrible words and phrases we need to BANISH. And here are some of the best ones for 2019 . . .

1. Wheelhouse.

2. Wrap my head around.

3. Collusion.

4. -OTUS acronyms, like POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS, and more.

5. Ghosting.

6. Grapple, when it comes to ideas.

7. Optics.

8. Thought leader.

9. Yeet, which is a slang term for throwing something.

10. Most important election of our time.