What Would You Do if 2 Fighting Snakes Fell Through Your Ceiling?

Of course this happened in Brisbane, Australia! A couple were getting ready for bed when two HUGE snakes, FIGHTING, crashed through their ceiling!!! Immediately, they called the local snake catcher who decided to do a Facebook live video of the fighting snakes as she was trying to wrangle them up. Apparently, they were caught in the home’s air ducts and that’s when they crashed through the ceiling. The snake catcher said “The pair have been a bit naughty….”

Click HERE for the video of the wrestling snakes!