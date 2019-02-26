What’s on YOUR List of Dating Deal Breakers?

You’re obviously perfect, so no one’s going to dump you over any big deal breakers. But since you might dump lots of other people over THEIR flaws, the study Randy & Steph were talking about this morning is still for you.

A new study asked people to name their biggest dating deal breakers. And here are the top 10 . . .

1. Untrustworthiness.

2. Anger issues.

3. Bad hygiene.

4. Rudeness.

5. Selfishness.

6. Laziness.

7. Bad sense of humor.

8. Neediness.

9. Lots of credit card debt.

10. Different political views.

What other things are on YOUR list of dating deal breakers? Is political views higher on your list?