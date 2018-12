Today on The Morning Mix, our “Genius or Google” question was:

What’s the #1 thing you’re most likely to have to rush out to buy on Christmas Day?”

Check out the results of a new survey that asked that question . . .

1. Batteries.

2. Milk.

3. Bread.

4. Wine.

5. A box of chocolates.

6. Scotch tape.

7. Gravy.

8. Someone’s present.

9. Wrapping paper.

10. Other foods for dinner.

What’s the #1 thing you ALWAYS forget and have to run out for on Christmas Day?