What’s the Best and Worst Candy to Hand Out to Trick or Treaters?

Have your bought your Halloween candy yet? On today’s Morning Mix, the topic is the BEST and the WORST candy to hand out to trick or treaters on Wednesday night. 40,000 people were surveyed, and here are the results:

BEST Halloween Candy includes: Hershey Bars, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Butterfinger, Nerds, Kit Kat, Twix, Snickers. And, #1 is Reese’s Peanut better Cups.

WORST Halloween Candy: Mary Janes and Bit O Honey, Good & Plenty, Licorice (not Twizzlers), Good & Plenty, Licorice, Smarties, Tootise Rolls, Peanut Butter Kisses, Necco wafers, Wax Soda Bottles, Candy Corn, and the very worst is Circus Peanuts.

So–what’s on YOUR Best and Worst Halloween candy list?