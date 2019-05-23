What’s the Dirtiest Thing We Put Our Hands On Every Day?

close up of a hand pulling open an office door

Randy & Steph ave one of those stories that’ll make you want to wash your hands at least 257 times a day.

Researchers swabbed a bunch of different surfaces in New York City to see the amount of bacteria on them. And they also swabbed coins, cash, and credit cards . . . which we handle every day without thinking about the germs.

Here are the rankings of all these FILTHY things, based on the average bacteria on their surface . . .

1. A McDonald’s door handle had the most bacteria. Or, probably ANY door handle on any public building or store.
2. A park bench.
3. A parking meter.
4. A credit card.
5. A public bathroom.
6. Cash.
7. Coins.
8. A subway/bus pole.

