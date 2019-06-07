What’s the Germiest Spot in Your Car?

A driver leg and mess around his seat, concept of people untidiness

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph have a question: If you had to name the most germ-covered spot in your car, what would you guess?

The number one answer in a recent survey was the steering wheel. Followed by the driver’s side door handle, and the gear shifter.

But if you guessed any of those, you’re WRONG. They’re not even in the top three.

Researchers did a series of swab tests. And the spot that actually has the most germs is . . . your driver’s side FLOOR MAT. Yes, floors are gross.

The average floor mat had about three times more bacteria, yeast, and mold growing on it than on the average steering wheel.

The second germiest spot was the front seat cup holder, followed by the inside of the trunk. And dashboard air vents were fourth. So does that mean there’s just a constant stream of germs blowing on you? Great.

(PR Newswire)