Ugly Christmas sweaters haven’t always been trendy . . . they used to be the WORST thing you could get as a present. What’s the WORST Christmas gift you’ve ever received?
A new survey asked people to name the worst Christmas gift they ever received. And here are the top 10 . . .
1. A sweater, 14%.
2. Ugly clothes, 13%.
3. Socks, 10%.
4. Makeup or toiletries, 6%.
5. Shirts, 6%.
6. Kitchen stuff, 5%.
7. Outdoor clothes, 4%.
8. Books, 4%.
9. Shoes, 4%.
10. Underwear, 3%.
Oh. . . and 3% of people say they’ve actually handed a bad gift BACK to the person who gave it to them!!