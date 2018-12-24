Ugly Christmas sweaters haven’t always been trendy . . . they used to be the WORST thing you could get as a present. What’s the WORST Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

A new survey asked people to name the worst Christmas gift they ever received. And here are the top 10 . . .

1. A sweater, 14%.

2. Ugly clothes, 13%.

3. Socks, 10%.

4. Makeup or toiletries, 6%.

5. Shirts, 6%.

6. Kitchen stuff, 5%.

7. Outdoor clothes, 4%.

8. Books, 4%.

9. Shoes, 4%.

10. Underwear, 3%.

Oh. . . and 3% of people say they’ve actually handed a bad gift BACK to the person who gave it to them!!