What’s the Worst Christmas Gift You’ve Ever Received?

Something Stinks

Ugly Christmas sweaters haven’t always been trendy . . . they used to be the WORST thing you could get as a present.  What’s the WORST Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

A new survey asked people to name the worst Christmas gift they ever received.  And here are the top 10 . . .

1.  A sweater, 14%.

2.  Ugly clothes, 13%.

3.  Socks, 10%.

4.  Makeup or toiletries, 6%.

5.  Shirts, 6%.

6.  Kitchen stuff, 5%.

7.  Outdoor clothes, 4%.

8.  Books, 4%.

9.  Shoes, 4%.

10.  Underwear, 3%.

Oh. . . and 3% of people say they’ve actually handed a bad gift BACK to the person who gave it to them!!

