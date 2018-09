Happy brother and two sisters on Halloween. Funny kids in carnival costumes indoors. Cheerful children play with pumpkins and candy.

Randy & Steph are talking about Halloween being only about 5 weeks away, and about what candies are the most popular for Trick or Treaters. According to CandyStore.com, the Top 10 Halloween candy is: Skittles, M&M’s, Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, Candy Corn, Hot Tamales, Hershey’s minis, Tootsie Pops, and Jolly Ranchers.

What candy do YOU hand out the most for Trick or Treaters? And, which ones do you love to eat yourself?