What’s YOUR Review of The Big Game, The Halftime Show, and the Commercials?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman #11 celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Randy & Steph, and lots of other people are of course talking about last night’s Big Game. Here are some interesting stats about the game:

1. It might have been the lowest-scoring ever . . . but 13-3 was the largest point differential for a Tom Brady / Bill Belichick Super Bowl. All the others were decided by eight or fewer points. The average margin of victory in every OTHER Big Game is 15.8 points.

2. Brady wasn’t exactly AWESOME last night, but he did orchestrate a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Brady now has six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. Nobody else has more than six game-winning drives in the entire POSTSEASON since 1970.

3. The Rams are the second team in Bug Game history to fail to score a touchdown. The other was the 1971 Dolphins.

4. The Patriots won their sixth title, tying the Steelers for the most all-time. All of New England’s have come since 2001, within 18 seasons. The Steelers did it in a 35-year span.

The Halftime Show, starring Adam Levine and Maroon 5, is getting lots of mixed reaction.

They played a pretty uninspired medley of hits like “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love”, before Squidward from “SpongeBob SquarePants” introduced TRAVIS SCOTT, who did “Sicko Mode”, bleeps and all.

A few minutes after his cameo, BIG BOI pulled up in a classic Caddy, wearing a massive fur coat, to sing a little bit of “The Way You Move”.

And then, after he exited the stage, it happened: During “Moves Like Jagger”, Adam took off his shirt.

The only noteworthy thing about the performance was what it DIDN’T include . . . which was any reference to COLIN KAEPERNICK or the national anthem protests. The show got a lot of online hate. Even some celebrities took shots. LEBRON JAMES was unhappy with how little time Travis Scott was given, and JEMELE HILL Tweeted, quote, “If gentrification were a Super Bowl halftime show . . .”

On the flipside, everyone LOVED GLADYS KNIGHT’s national anthem . . . as well as Atlanta duo CHLOE x HALLE singing “America the Beautiful“.

What were some of your favorite commercials from last night?

Overall, this year’s crop was uneventful, just like the game. Companies brought more of the funny and creative starting in the second quarter, but then the quality dipped again. Politics and celebrity cameos were down, robots were in. Fewer companies released their ads online before the game . . . maybe they finally realized it hurts the impact of the commercial to leak it BEFORE the game. The upshot is that more of them felt like a surprise.

Here’s what stood out, in no particular order. Remember . . . $5 million for 30 seconds.

1. T-Mobile ran with a series of ads about awkward texting moments. They were short, funny, captured current communication problems we can all relate to, and had great music choices.

2. Bud Light went with their medieval theme, and busted on Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup in their recipes.

Then they surprised everyone by turning the second ad in the series into an actual promo for “Game of Thrones“. There was an appearance by the character ‘the Mountain,’ and one of the dragons, with the level of CGI you expect from the show.

3. Audi got some buzz with their commercial about a guy’s near-death experience, where he sees the future of electric cars . . . then realizes he’s just choking on a cashew. It was funny, but the message was that a third of Audi’s new cars will be electric by 2025. That’s six years from now. Get excited?

4. Amazon went with the celebrity cameo thing, and had FOREST WHITAKER and HARRISON FORD using products that didn’t make the cut. Not all of it worked. In Harrison Ford’s case, his dog had a collar that ordered from Alexa, and bought tons of dog food. They should have just stuck with that part. Keep it simple.

5. We liked JASON BATEMAN as a smug elevator operator in the Hyundai ad, where they compared the pain of buying a car to jury duty, going to the dentist, and sitting in the middle seat. Again, it was relatable.

6. Olay did an ad for skin cream where they parodied horror movies, and SARA MICHELLE GELLAR couldn’t unlock her phone with facial recognition . . . because her skin was so amazing. It was creative, but could have been funnier.

7. Same with the Colgate ad about close talkers with LUKE WILSON. It just felt like there was a ton of potential there. Also, where has Luke Wilson been?

8. People liked the Doritos ad with CHANCE THE RAPPER and the BACKSTREET BOYS. But it also seems a little lazy for Doritos to throw the Backstreet Boys in an ad, and just hope our nostalgia for them will do the trick. Also, did Chance lose any street cred by doing it?

9. Pepsi did a mashup type of thing too, by throwing STEVE CARELL in with CARDI B and LIL JON. Carell is always funny. Lil Jon just feels annoying . . . especially when they did the intro to the halftime show.

10. Stella Artois had JEFF BRIDGES as ‘the Dude’ from “The Big Lebowski” meeting up with SARAH JESSICA PARKER as Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City”. And their characters ditched their usual cocktail choices for a beer.

‘The Most Interesting Man in the World’ from Dos Equis made a cameo too. Like the Doritos ad and the Pepsi commercials, it made a splash in the news last week. And some people didn’t like how it uses iconic characters to sell beer.

11. We liked the random ad by a wireless internet company called Mint Mobile, which had a typical American family drinking ‘chunky milk,’ which “just isn’t right.” It was weird and different, and felt like a lost sketch from “SNL”.

12. At halftime, the NFL did a salute to what seemed like every living NFL legend, with a goofy commercial that had them all fighting over a football at some fancy event. If anything, it was just impressive for how many big names they got to appear in it.

13. “The Washington Post“ did an ad toward the end of the game about journalists who’ve been killed in the line of duty. And TOM HANKS narrated, since he played a famous Post reporter in the movie “The Post”. It was powerful.

We also couldn’t help thinking . . . $5 million for 30 seconds. And this thing was a minute. Think about that the next time you try to read a “Washington Post” article online, and you can’t because of the paywall. (???)

14. Other ads went the emotional route too. It doesn’t always work. Microsoft talked about the Adaptive Controller for the Xbox One, and kids with disabilities showed how they use it. It was simple, powerful, and moving.

On the other hand, Kia did a thing about how the normal people who make the Telluride SUV are incredible . . . without really saying why. They’re nice, normal Americans, sure. But it looked like an ominous movie trailer.

That kind of thing just can’t hold up when compared to kids with disabilities who are, well . . . literally incredible.

There were plenty of other good examples of companies tugging on the heartstrings with emotional or patriotic pleas too, some of them well done. We’re thinking of the Verizon ads about first responders.

But there’s something else we noticed . . . after a few years of unheard-of levels of political bitterness in reality, maybe we’re all a little more cynical, and just not as hungry for the big, epic pleas for unity and togetherness? Just a thought.

There was also the usual round-up of TV and movie promos. Highlights included the teaser for season three of the “The Handmaid’s Tale“ on Hulu, which looked like a political ad, complete with Reagan’s old slogan, “It’s morning again in America.”

“Avengers: Endgame” probably had the most anticipated teaser trailer for movies. But we still didn’t learn whether all the characters in the previous movie really died.

Overall, the consensus online is that the game, the halftime show, and the commercials were all horrible. Is that really true? Maybe for the game.

It might also be true that criticism online tends to be overly critical . . . because that’s how you get attention, score easy points, and get a quick rush of empty validation.

You know how we know? Because different sites that listed the absolute best and worst ads this year often used the same examples . . . but some called them the best ads, and some called them the worst. Creativity and comedy are subjective.

The Patriots won in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

The Boston Red Sox won in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018.

The Boston Celtics won in 2008, and the Boston Bruins won in 2011.

The Red Sox even poked some ‘fun’ at this by congratulating the Patriots on Twitter, for, quote, “Ending that three-month Boston championship drought.”