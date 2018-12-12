When Do You Do Most of Your Christmas Shopping? Are You Already Done?

holidays, x-mas, sale and people concept - happy young asian woman in winter clothes with shopping bags over christmas tree lights background

Today on The Morning Mix, when will you do the bulk of your Christmas shopping?  Or have you already done it?

A recent survey found the most popular answer is late November or early December.  34% of people said that’s when they do most of their Christmas shopping. 19% said they do their shopping two or three weeks before Christmas, which is right about now.  We’re less than two weeks away.

Another 19% said they shop throughout the year until mid-November . . . 8% said they do the bulk of their shopping the week before Christmas . . . and 4% did it during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

And, 1% of us wait until the very last minute, and do all our shopping on Christmas Eve.  And another 1% are all about bargains . . . and wait until AFTER Christmas to buy all their presents.

The poll also found the most purchased Christmas gifts last year were clothes . . . food . . . health and beauty products . . . toys and games . . . and books.

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Stocking Stuffer Store Opens Soon! 9 Year-Old Calls 911 When Parents Tell Her to Clean Her Room, What is “Hangxiety?” and A Great Way to Fix a Pothole More Secret Santa Good Deeds, Were You Naughty or Nice on Twitter This Year? and Woman Reunited With Long Lost Wedding Ring Does Your Family Have a “Unique” (Strange) Christmas Tradition? Someone’s Using Pancakes as a Pizza Topping Now. Morning Mix Poll: Which of These Christmas Movies From the 2000’s is Your Favorite?
Comments