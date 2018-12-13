When It Comes to Movie Santas, Which One is Your Favorite?

On today’s Morning Mix,–When it comes to movie Santas, which is YOUR fav?

A recent poll of 2,000 adults asked for peoples’ favorite MOVIE SANTAS, and RICHARD ATTENBOROUGH from the 1994 version of “Miracle on 34th Street” is #1.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Richard Attenborough in the 1994 version of “Miracle on 34th Street” Watch a trailer from that movie HERE.

2. Tom Hanks in “The Polar Express”. He acted the role through motion-capture.

3. Tim Allen in “The Santa Clause”

4. Ed Asner in “Elf”

5. David Huddleston in “Santa Claus: The Movie”, which is a British movie

6. Ken Hudson Campbell in “Home Alone”

7. Jim Broadbent in “Arthur Christmas”

8. Billy Bob Thornton in “Bad Santa”

9. Edward Ivory, who voices Santa in “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

10. Jim Belushi in “Jingle All the Way”

According to the poll, millennials much prefer a Santa who’s “funny,” while older people prefer a Santa who’s “magical, kind, and jolly.”

The 1994 version of “Miracle on 34th Street” was also named the best Christmas movie, followed by “Home Alone 2”. (???) Even weirder, the first “Home Alone” didn’t even make the Top 10.