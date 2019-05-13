When Was the Last Time You Made a New Friend? (Facebook doesn’t count.)

On today’s Morning Mix, all about making friends. And we’d like to know if you have any lifelong friends? Or, how many years has your longest friendship lasted?

A new study found our ability to make new friends peaks at age 23, then declines. And the average adult hasn’t made a new friend in FIVE YEARS.

Being too shy or introverted is the #1 reason people said they struggle to make friends as an adult. And the second most common excuse is, “I don’t go to bars anymore.”

The top five also include: “It’s hard to break into someone’s friend group” . . . “My family takes up all of my time” . . . and, “I don’t have any hobbies where I meet new people.”

Here are three more friendship stats from the survey . . .

1. The average American has five good friends . . . three “best” friends . . . eight people they hang out with, but not one-on-one . . . another 50 casual acquaintances . . . and 91 people they’re only friends with on social media.

2. The top three places where we make lasting friendships are at work . . . in high school . . . and at college.

3. And the top five characteristics of a good friend are honesty, trust, loyalty, kindness, and a good sense of humor.

