Where Did the You Can’t Wear White after Labor Day Come From

This has always boggled my mind…why can’t I wear white after Labor Day? White comfy sweaters are amazing in the Fall….white pants with a denim button down and boots look sooooo cute. Well, I finally found who to blame. According to MentalFloss.com, there’s an interesting theory. It’s all about class division. Back in the day, people with money used to wear white on vaca as sort of a status symbol…think about all the people in the Hamptons and their fancy White Parties. When the richy vacationers would return home, they’d wear a completely different wardrobe. Obviously, most people don’t have the moolah to have a specific vacation closet. Rich people, then, embraced this “rule” to show their bank accounts off.