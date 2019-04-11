Which Modern Conveniences Have Improved Your Life the Most?

It’s easy to forget how much easier life is because of modern technology. And according to a recent study, it saves the average person 51 minutes a day . . . or about 13 entire days a year. Today on The Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are looking at some modern inventions that are making our lives a lot easier. Things like…

1. Washing machines.

2. Refrigerators.

3. Smartphones.

4. Online banking.

5. Laptops.

6. Wireless internet.

7. Microwaves.

8. Dishwashers.

9. GPS.

10. Things like Keurig coffeemakers.

What other things would you add to this list?