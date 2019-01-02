White House Invites Hill Leaders

(AP) – As a partial government shutdown extends into its 11th day, the White House has invited congressional leaders to attend a West Wing briefing Wednesday on border security.

That’s according to a congressional source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the invitation.

The top and second-ranking Democrats and Republicans in both chambers are invited to attend, according to the person, who said the agenda and other attendees were unknown.

Trump is demanding billions for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico this fiscal year, which Democrats have vowed to block.

The stalemate has shuttered government offices, disrupted services and furloughed hundreds of thousands of federal employees.

The White House did not immediately comment on the invitation.