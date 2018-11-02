Who knew you could buy caskets at Wal-Mart?

So there I was…scrolling though my Facebook feed…

And in the place where I’m used to finding advertisements for baby formula and groceries, I find a casket!

I first think, is someone trying to tell me something. Followed by, well that’s actually a pretty good deal. So I clicked on it!

They have many different ones to choose from as a matter of fact. Pink, blue, different internal linings for your eternal resting place.

The funny part is, I actually clicked on delivery. And the answer is NO, we cannot pick it up at our neighborhood store.

I guess this is how Dracula finds his bed “mattress”. I wonder if his comes with a pillow top or something.