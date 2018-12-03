Who’s the Toughest to Buy For, and How Long Does It Take?

Today on The Morning Mix, who is the hardest person to buy Christmas presents for? A new survey says our significant other is always the toughest to buy gifts for, followed by your Dad.

Also, we spend the most amount of time searching for a buying gifts for our kids, about 2 hours and 57 minutes. On the opposite end of that scale, we only spend 32 minutes gift shopping for our boss.

Questions for YOU: 1. Who is the hardest person in YOUR life to buy for?

2. Do you spend the most time finding gifts for your kids?

3. Do you really buy your boss something for Christmas?

 

 

