Why school buses are yellow, her best friend is now her stepmother, and people have been giving the finger to other people for 2,500 years

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. School buses are yellow because you pick up that color in your peripheral vision at least 1.24 faster than any other color. You pick up the color red second fastest.
  2. A 27 year-old women from Phoenix just married her best friend’s Dad. So, now she’s her best friend’s Stepmother…and they’re all cool with it.
  3. The Greeks and Romans were giving people “the finger” as far back as the 5th century BC. So, this form of insult has been used for almost 2,500 years.
