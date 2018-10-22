Why Is This Pumpkin Smiling?

It could be because this guy knows that pumpkin is a VERY healthy food for us humans.

On today’s Morning Mix, one of the topics was just how good pumpkin is for you. Believe it or not, some of the potential health benefits of eating pumpkin are:

1 It could lower your risk of cancer. It’s high in carotenoids, which can function as antioxidants, and that allows them to neutralize free radicals, which may protect you from certain cancers.

2. It might boost your immune system. Pumpkin is loaded with nutrients that can boost your immunity, like beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, iron, and folate.

3. It could protect your eyesight. Pumpkin contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which have been linked to stronger eyesight as your body ages. It could also lower the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

4. It could help you lose weight. Pumpkin is packed with nutrients and has only 50 calories per cup. and it’s got a bunch of fiber, which can help curb your appetite.

5. It might improve your heart health. Pumpkin has lots of potassium, which has been linked to lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of strokes. Since it’s high in antioxidants, it might help stop “bad” LDL cholesterol from clogging your blood vessels and increasing your risk of heart disease.

Sorry, but pumpkin pie, pumpkin donuts, and pumpkin spice latte probably don’t count. Darn!