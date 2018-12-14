Why your Shouldn’t Agonize Over Gift Buying, Our Love/Hate Relationship With Gift Wrapping, and The Worst Passwords of 2018

Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1. If you’re still agonizing over what presents to buy . . . don’t. According to a new survey, people have already FORGOTTEN more than HALF of the presents they got for Christmas last year. And if you think about it . . . yeah, it really IS hard to remember everything you got. The survey also found we get three or four gifts every year that we absolutely DON’T WANT . . . and one-third of us hold it against the person who gave us those bad presents.

2. Wrapping presents is one of the more futile things we spend time on . . . like, should we really spend HOURS putting paper around boxes just so it can get ripped off in seconds? But in spite of the pointlessness of it all . . . according to a new survey, 13% of people say they LOVE wrapping presents. And another 35% say they like doing it. On the flip side, 16% HATE wrapping presents, and 29% say they don’t like it. Women are three times more likely than men to love wrapping presents . . . and men are almost twice as likely as women to HATE doing it.

3. The annual list of the WORST PASSWORDS of the year just came out. It’s hard to believe there are still THIS many people who apparently just WANT to get hacked. Every year, a company called SplashData goes through all the lists of hacked passwords that get leaked on the Internet, to figure out the most common, easy, and hackable ones that people are still using.

And in 2018, for the fifth straight year, the two most common passwords are . . . “123456” and “password.” Somewhere, a room full of Russians are looking up from their fake Facebook accounts and smiling. Some of the other worst passwords of the year are: 111111 . . . qwerty . . . iloveyou . . . admin . . . football . . . monkey . . . and password1.

Now go change your passwords.