Wienermobile Coming To Peoria

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at two HyVee locations in Peoria.

Forrest, or “Black Forrest Ham” as he calls himself, the Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, says the Wienermobile will be at HyVee on Sheridan Road Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at HyVee at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wienermobile is a custom-made fiberglass hot dog and bun that cruises the county an average of 500 miles a week.

The Wienermobile includes – what are called condiments – like a hot dog shaped dashboard, seating for six, a removable “bun”roof and on official Wiener jingle horn.

The Weinermobile officially measures 60 hot dogs long, 18 hot dogs wide and 24 hot dogs tall. Translated it’s 27 feet, by 8 feet, by 11 feet.

The first Wienermobile was built in 1936. It has storage space for 11,000 Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistles which will be given away at the stops.