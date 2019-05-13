WikiLeaks Says Assange Has Chance To Clear Name

(AP) – WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief says the Swedish decision to reopen a rape case against Julian Assange “will give Julian a chance to clear his name.”

Kristinn Hrafnsson said in a statement Monday that Swedish prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson had been under “intense political pressure” to reopen the case. He also asserted that the case has been “mishandled” from the start.

Persson announced the Swedish decision a month after Assange was removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Assange’s Swedish lawyer, Per E. Samuelsen, said that his client is innocent and he doesn’t understand the reasoning for reopening a 10-year-old case.