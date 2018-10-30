Will The City Of Peoria Go Into The Water Business

An 1889 franchise agreement brings the question to the forefront every five years. This year, the City of Peoria faces a Nov. 2 deadline to make a decision.

The City Council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall to answer the question this year.

The Council will be balancing the possibility of spending hundreds of millions of dollars at a time when the City is trying to balance its budget to avert further layoffs.

When the Council voted 6-5 against buying the water company in 2005 it was estimated such a decision would have cost the City around $225 million. However, Tom Fliege of the CEO Council has said the Council, at the time, did not get a fair appraisal. The city’s decision not to pursue the purchase the water company was on the basis the price was not legitimate.

That is why, this year, the CEO Council is offering $400,000 toward the city’s due diligence in examining the water company and a possible buyout.

A vote on that request is also expected to be taken by Council members.

That 2005 decision not to pursue the buyout continues to haunt the City of Peoria to this date.

The Journal Star reports the Peoria Area Advancement Group, or PAAG, offered the City $1 million in 1998 toward pursuit of the water company while leaving the five-year option in place. PAAG wanted to be paid back only if the City did not pursue a legitimate offer.

PAAG filed suit against the City in 2006 claiming the offer the City turned its back on was legitimate, and won. The City now owes PAAG the original $1 million offer, plus another $1 million dollars in interest.