Mix 106.9 is teaming up with The Shoppes at Grand Prairie to give you a chance to WIN lots of Holiday Gift Cards! Every weekday through December 14th, just text the word ELF to 444222 to register to win a box filled with $250 in gift cards from Shoppes at Grand Prairie stores. A simple text is all you have to do!

What a great way to give your Holiday shopping a big boost! Get complete details and official contest rules HERE. Then, start texting for your chance to win!