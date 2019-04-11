Wind Advisory in Effect Until 7:00 Tonight

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
Including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,
Canton, Pekin, Rushville, and Havana
349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* TIMING…Through early this evening.
* WINDS…East wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph this
morning. Winds becoming south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts 40-45
mph this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down tree limbs and power lines,
causing scattered power outages. Travel could become difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on east-west oriented roads this
afternoon. These winds could also lift and move trash cans,
lawn furniture, and other loose outdoor objects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.