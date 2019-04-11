Wind Advisory in Effect Until 7:00 Tonight

Old Man Winter - are separately grouped objects and can be quickly repositioned or removed for your project.

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

Including the cities of Galesburg, Toulon, Peoria, Lacon, Eureka,

Canton, Pekin, Rushville, and Havana

349 AM CDT Thu Apr 11 2019

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* TIMING…Through early this evening.

* WINDS…East wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph this

morning. Winds becoming south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts 40-45

mph this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down tree limbs and power lines,

causing scattered power outages. Travel could become difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles on east-west oriented roads this

afternoon. These winds could also lift and move trash cans,

lawn furniture, and other loose outdoor objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.