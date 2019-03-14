WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 10:00 TONIGHT

Old Man Winter - are separately grouped objects and can be quickly repositioned or removed for your project.

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* TIMING…The strong winds are expected from late morning through

the afternoon.

* WINDS… Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55

mph at times today, with strongest winds from I-55 east.

* IMPACTS…Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles

like semi trucks. Unsecured light-weight objects will be blown

around. Minor tree and property damage possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph or wind gusts of

45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.