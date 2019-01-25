Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Until Noon

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero, and locally colder north of I-74.
* WHERE…All of central and east central Illinois north of I-70.
* WHEN…The coldest wind chills are expected until mid morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frostbite will occur on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes in such cold conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and wind will combine
to create bitter cold wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves making sure all exposed skin is covered. Bring pets inside
a heated shelter.