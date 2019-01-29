WIND CHILL ADVISORY TODAY-WIND CHILL WARNING TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

..DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING……WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS
EVENING…
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills today, between 15 below and 25
below zero. Dangerously cold wind chills expected Tuesday night
through Thursday morning, with wind chills as low as 50 below
zero expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from now until 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to noon
CST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite
can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions
are not taken.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.