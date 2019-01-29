WIND CHILL ADVISORY TODAY-WIND CHILL WARNING TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

..DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING……WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS

EVENING…

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills today, between 15 below and 25

below zero. Dangerously cold wind chills expected Tuesday night

through Thursday morning, with wind chills as low as 50 below

zero expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from now until 6 PM CST

Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to noon

CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10

minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite

can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions

are not taken.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.