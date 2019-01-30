WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY

…DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUE…

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35

below zero this evening, and wind chills 25 to 55 below zero

overnight.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois, including the Peoria Metro Area.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in under 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite

can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions

are not taken.