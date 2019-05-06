Winning Lotto Ticket Sold In East Peoria

A lucky lottery ticket was sold in East Peoria over the weekend.

Illinois Lottery officials say if you bought a ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ ticket at the Phillips 66, located at 2000 Springfield Road, Sunday, you should to check it.

A $400,000 winning ticket, drawn in Sunday’s midday drawing, was sold there. It matched all five numbers – 3 – 7 – 32 – 39 – 43.

The gas station receives a bonus of $4,000, or one-percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

‘Lucky Day Lotto’ drawings are held twice a day, seven days a week.

